Arsenal need to be “open-minded, brave and bold” in their search to replace Arsene Wenger as manager, says chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

The Frenchman will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end his near 22-year reign as manager.

Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

“The most important thing is to make the right appointment – not a quick appointment,” said Gazidis.

“The process begins today. I want to keep that process in-house. This club has to rise to the challenge. You don’t find a replacement for Arsene Wenger, you find a new path forward.

“We need to be open-minded and also brave in the decision. Be bold and get the person we believe is the right person.”