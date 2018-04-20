Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has said he will give his best to prove he has what it takes to be at the World Cup in Russia.

Onyekuru has returned fully from a long-term knee injury and he said Eagles are a good team with a lot of competitions for team places, but he still hopes to do his best and leave the selection to the coach.

“There is a lot of competition in the team which is good. We have a strong team and hopefully we can represent the country very well in Russia,” he said.

“I have to prove I am able and worthy to go and play in the World Cup, once I do that it’s up to the manager to select the team.”

Onyekuru is expected to play his comeback game for Anderlecht next week after coming through his rehabilitation in flying colours.