Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has praised Victor Moses for the Nigeria star’s brilliant performance in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Burnley in Thursday’s English Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Moses was adjudged the man of the match for his display after he had a hand in Chelsea’s opener in the 20th minute before firing in the winner for the Blues in the 70th minute.

The goal was Moses’ third goal of the season in 28 EPL appearances for Chelsea.

“He (Moses) was brilliant,” Cahill said on Chelsea’s official website.

“He kept the width really well for us, and he managed to get down the side quite often.

“There were a number of players who did very well. We showed the right attitude and character which you have to otherwise you get unstuck at places like these.

“To win away at Turf Moor is very good for us. They have been fantastic this season, a credit to themselves, and they made it tough for us throughout the whole game, but it was a decent performance from us.”

Chelsea are five points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with four matches to play. They face Southampton at the Wembley stadium on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-finals.