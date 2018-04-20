Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero will miss the rest of Man City’s season but could be ready for the World Cup.

The striker underwent successful keyhole surgery on a knee injury, which the club have called a “minor” operation designed to correct a problem he has been playing through since sustaining it in training in March.

When asked if his season was over, City boss Guardiola said: “Here, yes. It is four or five weeks [out]. Hopefully he is going to be ready for the World Cup and he will be ready for the next season.

“He is in Barcelona right now, for the first part of the rehabilitation he is going to be there.”