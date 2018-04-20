Jose Mourinho insists he always had respect for Arsene Wenger even during their heated run-ins.

Wenger announced on Friday that he will step down as manager of Arsenal at the end of the season after 21-and-a-half years at the club.

Mourinho has been critical of the Frenchman in the past, labelling him a “specialist in failure,” but the Portuguese coach insists he never lost admiration for his adversary.

“If he’s happy I’m happy, if he’s sad, I’m sad,” Mourinho told a news conference in London on Friday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham. “I always wish the best for my opponents.

“You don’t know the way we respect each other even when sometimes it doesn’t look like we don’t.

“Players that get yellow cards and red cards by aggressive actions against each other — the manager is the same thing but the ones that respect more each other are the ones with the problems.

“It’s power and ambition and quality against each other but in the end it’s people from the same business and we respect each others’ careers.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be patrolling the touchline into his old age like Wenger as he does not need football to be happy.

Klopp, who has a six-year contract which runs until 2022, has no intention of staying on anywhere close to Wenger’s tenure.

In a television interview this week the 50-year-old said he did not want to die on the touchline and when asked to expand on that he said: “Because of age.

“I love what I do and I enjoy it but it’s intense — but most jobs are intense. The big difference is we are constantly in the focus.

“Do I need the fact that I am famous? No. I don’t need it a bit. It’s not that I feel that special but it happens and I’d be really happy if it stops one day.

“If no one remembers me, that’s not a problem. That’s a dream for me.

“We get really well paid so that’s OK, we can have the life we never dreamed of but I don’t want to have this life and I cannot walk any more.

“I have back problems in the morning and neck problems when I wake up but life is not only for that.

“I don’t need football to be happy. At the moment I love it but I don’t need it.

“There will be a moment – and I don’t know when – when I say ‘Thank you very much’. There is always the next guy who can do the job.

“I love what I do. It’s not too intense to deal with it. At one point it’s enough and then another one has to take over.”