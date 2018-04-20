The experience of Kenneth Omeruo will be vital for the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia, according to NFF technical committee member Aminu Kurfi.

Omeruo is one of the most experienced players in the Eagles having won the 2013 AFCON and played at the last World Cup in Brazil.

“Kenneth Omeruo’s experience will be important in the defence of the Super Eagles at the World Cup,” said Kurfi, who also doubles as chairman of NPFL side Katsina United.

“We should note that all the other central defenders in line for the World Cup have yet to feature at the World Cup, which is a big stage where you have to combine experience with commitment.

“I have followed Kenneth Omeruo recently playing for his club and I strongly believe he has what it takes to be on the 23-man final squad to the World Cup.

“Also, he has been to the World Cup before and his leadership quality will help the defence.”

The Katsina United boss also said he is satisfied with his team’s showing in the NPFL this season.

“I am glad that my boys are doing well in the league, we have come of age compared to last season when the bulk of the boys were playing for the first time in the NPFL,” he said.

“The team are doing well and the people and government of Katsina State are happy that we are now fourth on the table, which is good for the confidence of the team.”