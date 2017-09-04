Philippe Coutinho has been named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad after failing to secure a move to Barcelona during the transfer window.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request but remains at Anfield after the club rejected three bids from Barcelona, the final offer being worth up to £118m.

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with Brazil and scored in their World Cup Qualifier win against Ecuador on Thursday.

Coutinho will return to the UK after Tuesday’s game against Colombia and he could make his first appearance of the season for Liverpool in Saturday’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool got “exactly the situation we wanted” after Coutinho stayed with the club, with Barcelona instead spending £97m to bring in Ousmane Dembele from Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund.

“Dortmund decided the player (Dembele) would leave them, so I cannot compare the two situations,” said Klopp.

“We still have a really good player in the squad who can play.”

Liverpool kick off their Champions League campaign at home to Sevilla on September 13, with Maribor and Spartak Moscow completing Group E.