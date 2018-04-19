Contact has been made between Paris Saint-Germain and the agent of Paul Pogba, Mino Raiola, according to ESPN.

PSG were in the running to sign the France international for a while before he left Juventus for Manchester United back in 2016 and while Pogba chose an £89.3 million return to Old Trafford then, he could be on the move again this summer.

According to the source, Raiola has spoken with a number of clubs about the possibility of landing the 25-year-old midfielder and the Ligue 1 champions are one of them.

As Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola revealed recently, the super-agent was offering Pogba around during the January transfer window, and the Premier League winners were not the only European giant contacted.

The source confirmed that PSG and Raiola have been in contact for the past few months over Pogba and that the possibility of a summer switch to Parc des Princes has been raised.

Also of interest during these exchanges was AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whom PSG owners Oryx Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) are very keen to see arrive.

Per the source, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique is not as convinced as his Qatari superiors by the Italy international, but talks are continuing.

The French giants’ ability to finance two massive deals like that is in question with regards to financial fair play (FFP), but Friday’s meeting between PSG and UEFA should make the club’s situation clearer on that front.

Regardless of what European football’s governing body decides this summer, the source indicated that the seven-time Ligue 1 winners plan to make significant changes to their squad.

Captain Thiago Silva and playmaker Javier Pastore are the latest to have been linked with moves away. However, two of Raiola’s current PSG clients, midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, are not being considered to depart and the latter is in talks over a contract extension.

Thomas Tuchel, who is set to replace Unai Emery as coach at the end of the season, is reported to favour a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, while Henrique prefers long-term target Fabinho of Monaco.