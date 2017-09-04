Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick says urged Super Eagles not to underestimate Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles humiliated Cameroon 4-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The Indomitable Lions will now host Nigeria in the return leg match at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Monday.

“The Cameroonians will come at us with everything on Monday, knowing they have to get a result and with anger born out of their humiliation in Uyo,” Pinnick told the NFF official website.

“That is why we cannot afford to relax yet. On Monday, you must play with even greater passion and show even more spirit than you did in Uyo to come out with a result here.

“The ticket to Russia from Africa Group B appears to be taking on the green-white-green colour already, but we must not relent. We must fight hard for every ball for the 90 minutes.”

Nigeria cemented their place at the top of Group B standings with nine points, while Cameroon are placed third on table with two points.

Zambia, who beat Algeria 3-1 at home in their Group B match on Saturday, are placed second with four points. There are three matches left.