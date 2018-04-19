Arsenal have announced they will subsidise supporters tickets for their Europa League semi-final second leg away at Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners confirmed on their website travelling fans will pay no more for their tickets than Atletico’s supporters will pay for the first leg in London.

Tickets for the away match on Thursday, May 3 had been priced at £79 by Atletico compared to £36.50 Spanish fans would pay for the first leg game at the Emirates.

Atletico’s plans to charge visiting fans more for their tickets at the Wanda Metropolitana had prompted a furious reaction from Arsenal supporters who also have to pay increased air fares ahead of a bank holiday weekend in the UK.

Arsenal supporters liaison officer Mark Brindle said: “We know our match in Madrid is already shaping up to be an expensive one for our supporters with the early May Bank Holiday increasing travel costs.

“On top of this, our fans are being asked to pay a higher ‘non-member’ price for their tickets to Estadio Metropolitano.

“We’ve decided to subsidise tickets for the second leg, meaning our travelling fans will spend the same as those from Atletico.

“Our travelling fans are the lifeblood of the club and we hope this measure helps to make their journey to Spain a little easier.”