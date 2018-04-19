MVV Maastricht midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, who is on loan from Arsenal, says he is in no position to determine his future but would be waiting on Arsene Wenger to give him a chance when pre-season gets underway in the summer.

Former Golden Eaglets player Nwakali revealed that his biggest wish in the upcoming season would be to break into the star-studded Arsenal side in the summer, but he would have to wait on Wenger to decide his fate.

Nwakali further revealed that encouraging words from compatriot Alex Iwobi have given him the right mentality and belief that his Arsenal dream can come true, if he continues to work hard.

The Chile 2015 U-17 World Cup-winning captain said he is looking forward to live that Arsenal dream next summer, adding that he is ready to accept the stiff competition for places at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if given the chance.

“I love to play for Arsenal next season but coach Arsene Wenger would have to decide that, it is not in my position to decide my fate in the summer,” Nwakali said.

“MVV Maastricht have helped out in developing my career and I have had a nice season here but Arsenal is a great side and it will be an honour to wear that jersey next season, but I cannot really determine if I will be staying back at MVV Maastricht next season or not.”

The Arsenal youngster’s second loan spell at the Dutch second-tier outfit ends this season.

Nwakali is tied to Arsenal until the summer of 2021. MVV Maastricht are ninth in the table with 49 points from 36 matches.