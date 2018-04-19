Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Thursday urged members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) not to relent in their support for the Super Eagles at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mr Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, made the call when the NFSC leadership visited him at Government House in Benin.

The governor, while acknowledging the significant role of the club’s members, however urged the Super Eagles players to always listen to the supporters club during their matches.

“You should never relent, even when the desired results were yet to come.

“Do not be divided, no matter what. It is only in unity that you can achieve good results,’’ he told the supporters club members.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of NFSC, Samuel Ikpea, thanked the state government for developing sports in the state.

Mr Ikpea, however, called on governments at all levels and well-meaning individuals to support the club for the World Cup competition in Russia.

“The club needs massive support from the government, corporate bodies and individuals to enable our members travel to Russia with the national team,’’ he said.