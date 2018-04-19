Uche Agbo has said that fellow Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru will soon be back in action with Anderlecht after he has recovered fully from a knee injury.

Onyekuru has been sidelined for five months on account of the injury, but he has since returned to full training.

Uche Agbo said he met up with Onyekuru when his club Standard Liege beat Anderlecht yesterday in a playoff game.

Uche Agbo saw 22 minutes of action as Standard Liege edges Anderlecht 1-0 in the on going play off in the Belgian league.

“I met with Henry (Onyekuru), he is just recovering (from injury), hopefully he will start playing because he has started training with his club,” he said.

“He is one of the influential players of Anderlecht and for sure they are missing him.”

With Onyekuru by the sidelines, Uche Agbo was introduced to last night’s game with 22 minutes to spare.

He was thrilled by the home win over champions Anderlecht.

“I am pleased that we won again making it our third victory in the four matches we have played so far,” he reported

“We are still pushing harder as we have six more matches to play.

“We hope we can get a Champions League ticket.”