Ogenyi Onazi has said he has returned to full fitness after he was sidelined by a tight hamstring.

The hard working midfielder said that he has therefore returned to full training with the rest of the squad and he is now ready for action.

“I am back to full fitness as I returned to training with the rest of the team on Saturday,” he disclosed.

“In fact I am fit enough to play this past weekend’s game. But despite being match fit, I and coach agreed that I should still rest as there are still lots of games for us to play in the season. We decide not to rush.”