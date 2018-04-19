The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed Cameroon the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 logo, ending the spectre of uncertainty that surrounded the tournament’s hosting.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 32nd edition continental competition confirmed reception of the logo, amidst celebration by soccer fans in the Central African state.

Speculation was rife that Cameroon would be stripped of the right to host the tourney.

LOC communications chief Felix Zogo confirmed the logo had been received and said it was proof that Cameroon would host the tournament.

Previous ones

Produced in both English and French, the logo which resembles the to previous ones, contains a green African map with a star attached to it.

The tournament will officially be called Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019.

Cameroon will host the continental soccer jamboree for the first time since 1972.

Sports analysts say the Caf gesture was also proof that the two inspection missions to Cameroon had give a clean bill of health, ahead of the continental body officially communicating the host country’s state of preparedness.

Another inspection mission was expected in the country in June.

Five cities

The 2019 tournament will, for the first time, feature 24 teams; eight more than Gabon 2017 which Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions won.

Doubts have been raised over Cameroon’s ability to host the expanded version, with the pace of works around the infrastructure, but authorities have maintained the country will be ready on time.

The group phase of the competition will be staged in five cities: Yaoundé, Douala, Bafoussam, Garoua and Limbe.

So far, only the Limbe and Bafoussam 20.000-seater stadiums were complete. Construction works were ongoing at the 60,000 capacity Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe, some 13km north of Yaoundé, and the 50,000 capacity Japoma Stadium on the outskirts of Douala.

Renovation works on the Garoua Omnisports Stadium were also advancing according to local media reports.