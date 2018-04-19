Juventus would find it difficult to afford to re-sign Paul Pogba or Alvaro Morata if either became available this summer, admits general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

Both players left Juve in the summer of 2016, with Pogba joining United for a then world-record fee of £93.25m and Morata, who is now at Chelsea, returning to Real Madrid in a £24m deal.

Pogba has enjoyed an up-and-down season for United, with Jose Mourinho urging him to find greater consistency, and was left on the bench for both legs of United’s defeat to Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Morata has scored 11 times – while adding six assists – in his debut season in the Premier League but just one of those goals have come in Chelsea’s last 13 matches.

Marotta insists both Pogba and Morata would be welcomed back to Turin but accepts that Juventus may be unable to afford what they would cost if they became available.

“I do not believe in players coming back after having gone away, but there are also exceptions,” Marotta told Mediaset.

“[Pogba and Morata are] professionals who left a good memory but the market valuations they have achieved represent a mirage for us

“[Gonzalo] Higuain cost us €90m (£75.3m)? Yes, but it was an extraordinary purchase, made after the sale of Pogba “.