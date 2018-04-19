RB Leipzig hope to sign on-loan Everton winger Ademola Lookman on a permanent basis but said it would depend on what happens at Goodison Park amid uncertainty over the future of manager Sam Allardyce.

Lookman, 20, joined Leipzig on a six-month deal without an option to make the transfer permanent in January.

The England under-20 international has appeared in seven Bundesliga matches, starting three, and the club want him to stay at the Zentralstadion beyond the summer.

“If it were down to us, I’d already know the answer,” sporting director Ralf Rangnick told kicker when asked whether Lookman would be at Leipzig next season.

“But it’s not only down to us. We have no clause in the contract.

“I think that we can only answer the question once the season’s finished. It also depends on what happens at Everton.”

At the weekend, Lookman scored his second goal for Leipzig to earn a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

“Mola has shown that he is more than just a desperate last-minute signing,” Rangnick said.

“How he played during the second half at Bremen, I really liked that. And not only because he scored that goal.”