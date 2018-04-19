FIFA has dismissed a claim by Rhian Brewster that England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused by a Spanish player during the Under-17 World Cup final.

Brewster alleged in an interview with the Guardian in December that Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White was called a “monkey” during the match in October, which England went on to win 5-2.

FIFA launched an investigation into the incident in January but have concluded there is a lack of evidence with which to impose any sanctions.

A statement from FIFA said: “The Disciplinary Committee had opened proceedings following a complaint lodged by The FA after a Spanish player had allegedly used discriminatory language towards an English player during the final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

“Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player’s claim.

“Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA’s unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes.”