The season has ended for Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi in Belgium after he suffered a hamstring injury at KV Kortrijk last night.

Wednesday’s playoff game was therefore Awoniyi’s last game for Royal Mouscron as he is expected to move to a bigger club in the new season.

The 20-year-old striker has been impressive in the tail end of the season in Belgium, scoring twice in the playoffs and also being nominated for the Team of the Week twice.

He has previously played on loan in Holland and Germany.