Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is relieved to see the side make it to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup following a nervy encounter against South Africa’s Bidvest Wits at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, on Wednesday.

The Peoples Elephant were held to a 0-0 draw in the play-off second leg tie but proceeded to the group stages on the away goals rule following a 1-1 scoreline in the first leg in Johannesburg.

Dauda, a member of Ghana Black Stars side to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, had to be at alert to stop the visitors from scoring on a number of occasions.

The hosts also missed the chance to win the game after Augustine Oladapo failed to convert from the spot late on.

“They (Bidvest Wits) made it tough for us but we are happy we are in the group stages now,” Dauda told CSN.

“They had a couple chances too and we could have won it in the end but unfortunately Austin couldn’t score the penalty.

“We were a bit apprehensive at a point in the game and we are all happy we made it in the end.”

A passage into the group stages means the two-time African champions may now come up against top guns like AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo, Egyptian club Al Masry, Moroccan giants Raja Club Athletic and USM Alger.

Dauda is however unperturbed by the challenge but stated that they must be ready to face tough opposition if they want to win the competition.

“You don’t win a big competition without playing the big sides so we are ready for any team,” he remarked.

The draw for the group stages will take place at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday at 2pm Nigerian time.