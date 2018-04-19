Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he is “confident” midfielder Jack Wilshere will sign a new contract at the club.

Wilshere’s current deal runs out in the summer and, despite an offer being on the table, the 26-year-old is yet to agree terms.

“I cannot give you any news,” said Wenger at his prematch press conference. “I don’t know really what is in his mind.

“He has not signed, he has an offer and we want him to stay. The offer is a long-term contract and I hope at some stage he will sign it. I am always confident.

“As a club you want the players to stay and be paid well and I think everyone would agree we pay our players very well.”

Wenger has also played down speculation over his future at the Emirates Stadium amid reports linking Patrick Vieira with the manager’s job.

Former Gunners midfielder Vieira is currently in charge at New York City in Major League Soccer.

“My personal situation is not so much my worry at the moment,” he said. My worry is to transform the season into a success.”

When asked if he will make his own mind up on his future, Wenger added: “That doesn’t really matter.”