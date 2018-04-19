Liverpool have revealed their home kit for the 2018-19 campaign.

Following the success of this season’s kit, which honoured the club’s 125th anniversary, Liverpool have decided to retain the retro look and Red Pepper colour going forward.

The kit features “linear jacquard stripes on the front” that are inspired by the architecture of the new Main Stand at Anfield, while a collar has been reintroduced to give it “lifestyle look,” according to the press release.

A 96 emblem, accompanied with an eternal flame, sits on the back of the shirt to commemorate those who lost their lives during the Hillsborough disaster.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper jersey is a “bold Viper Yellow” colour that has black patterned sleeves.

Liverpool have also released a new name and number style for their shirts, with the fonts designed to “embody iconic characteristics of Anfield Stadium and the surrounding area.”