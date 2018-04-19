Former CHAN Eagles and Chippa United of South Africa defensive midfielder, Ugonna Uzochukwu, has said he has returned to Enugu Rangers to help them reclaim the league trophy by the end of the 2017/2018 NPFL season.

Uzochukwu returned to the country after his contract with Moroccan side Olimpique Club de Khouribga was not renewed.

Ugonna, who rejoined ‘The Flying Antelopes’ with his former team mate at Anambra Warriors, Uche Nwofor, said that the manner in which the management of the club treat players matters attracted them back to the club coupled with the family-like atmosphere that radiates among the players.

“Well, I must have to say that my coming back to Rangers is for good knowing well how we worked the last time I featured for them,” he said.

“This is a club who treat every player with respect just as they respect players’ contract.

“I am very glad for this second coming and believe that I am here to help us challenge to emerge champions of the league at the end of the season.

“The welcome Nwofor and I received will push me to give my 100 percent whenever I am selected for any match.”

The midfielder, who has featured nine times for the senior national team with two goals to his credit, advised other football talented Nigerians roaming the streets of various European countries to retrace their steps back home to rediscover themselves.

“We have a lot of good clubs in the country who can take in a lot of our brothers who are roaming the streets of Europe in the name of playing football.

“Let us come home, rediscover ourselves, lift our league football to a higher level and the foreign clubs would surely come for us.”

It would be recalled that the management of Rangers led by Davidson Owumi has Wednesday confirmed officially the capture of Uzochukwu and striker Uche Nwofor after a lengthy negotiations.

The Enugu side are currently seventh on the NPFL table with 23 points from 16 matches.