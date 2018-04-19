Nigeria’s only surviving club in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba, will know their group stage rivals on Saturday when they draw will be staged in Cairo, Egypt.

Enyimba were the only Nigerian club to advance to the group stage of the annual competition after Plateau United, MFM FC and Akwa United all exited.

Enyimba are two-times winners of the more prestigious CAF Champions League and this will only their second appearance in the Confederation Cup.

In 2010, they reached the round of 16 of the competition.

No Nigerian club have won this tournament since it was founded in 2004.

On Wednesday in Calabar, they sealed their passage in the group stage on the away goals rule after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bidvest Wits as they had played out a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah was sent off for a wild lunge at Enyimba midfielder Austin Oladapo in the centre circle for the final 20 minutes.

In the last minute Freedom Omofoman was brought down inside the box but Oladapo’s penalty kick was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Kyle Peters.