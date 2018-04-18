President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has said that the Super Eagles players stand the chance of pocketing 24 million dollars if they play in the final of the 2018 World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the World Cup will hold from June 14 to July 15 in Russia.

Pinnick told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday during a parley that the money was part of the agreement reached with the players to share 50-50, whatever would accrue to the country if they get to the final and lift the trophy.

“I don’t put players under pressure. Pressure can be put on them unconsciously because we are creating enabling environment for them.

“If for example we don’t have money to prepare them, they can relax but now, we have given them everything upfront and they should deliver.

“If today they get to the final, the World Cup money will be shared 50-50 between the team and the NFF.

“Winning the final is 48 million dollars, it means the team will get 24 million dollars and the football house will take the remaining 24 million dollars,” Pinnick said.