The Confederation of African Football has said that the Samson Siasia stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital, is not fit for international football matches.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that CAF Medical Committee member, Dr Peter Singabele, said CAF came up with decision after the stadium failed rain flood control test on Wednesday.

He said during the Restoration Cup Draws and Kits Presentation Ceremony in Yenagoa, that if nothing was done fast, the condition might affect the chances of the state-owned teams from using the newly-renovated stadium.

Reacting to the decision of CAF, the Governor Seriake Dickson said the state government in 2017, made full payment for the construction of a standard drainage system at the stadium to Monimichele Construction Company.

He said the government also paid upfront for the refurbishment of the turf at the stadium but wondered why the stadium could not be put to use for international football matches.

“Bayelsans are my witness. I have no hand in the delay of the construction of the stadium; rather, it is the contractor that is indebted to Bayelsa.

“I hearby call on the contractor to complete the project with immediate effect,” he said.