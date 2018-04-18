Brighton defender Gaetan Bong stands by his accusation he was racially abused by West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez.

Allegations against Rodriguez were found not proven by a Football Association independent commission last Friday.

Rodriguez was accused of using “abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race” towards Bong during January’s Premier League match at the Hawthorns.

“Mr Rodriguez’s actions during our game against West Bromwich Albion, followed by statements issued by him and on his behalf by his various PR and legal advisors, have resulted in my character being questioned and subsequently for a number of accusations to be directed at me,” read a club statement from Brighton on behalf of Bong.

“Please let me be clear: I know what I heard and I did not mishear. My conscience in raising the complaint is therefore entirely clear.

“This was my first such experience in more than three years in this country and I would never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional.

“Those who have accused me of doing that do not know me. Equally those who have expressed an opinion were not there on the pitch at the time and only Mr

“Rodriguez and I know exactly what was said and I stand by my original complaint.

“I now wish to continue with my career, and won’t be commenting further on this matter even if Mr Rodriguez chooses to issue any further statements.”