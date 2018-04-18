Anderlecht forward Henry Onyekuru is keen to force his way into the Super Eagles World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old only recently recovered from a long-term injury and is on course to return to action with Anderlecht, where he is on loan from Everton.

“I have to prove that I’m able and worthy to go and play. Once I do that, it’s up to the manager to select the team,” Onyekuru told BBC Sport.

“There is a lot of competition which is good. We have a strong team good enough to represent the country very well.

“I had a good chat with coach Rohr, he wished me well and I would love to use these remaining games to show I’m back and ready to soar with the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

“Everything is God’s plan. I am still young and in my career maybe I can play in two or three World Cups, but for now I am focused on playing well for Anderlecht, and see what happen in the summer.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play in a World Cup so of course that is the goal.”

Onyekuru sustained a knee injury in Anderlecht ‘s 1-0 victory over Eupen in December and he was feared to be out for up to six months but he has resumed full training in Belgium.

“I feel great. I’m just thankful to God for getting me through this injury and all the medical team at both clubs for their help,” he added.

“To be able to come back without having surgery is a blessing.”