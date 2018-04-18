Ex-Nigeria national team coach Augustine Eguavoen is happy with the quality of defenders in the Super Eagles team.

He also feels that the current coach, Gernot Rohr, will have a selection headache because of this.

The former manager said the current coach will find it difficult to pick the required number of players for his squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Defenders such as William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Shehu Abdullahi all helped the national team qualify from a tough World Cup qualifying group that included African powerhouses Cameroon and Algeria.

The likes of Tyronne, Ebuehi, Ola Aina and Bryan Idowu have also shone for their respective clubs and are strongly pushing for places in the team ahead of the global tournament.

Eguavoen, who aside from managing the team represented the three-time African champions at two FIFA World Cups, believes a strong defence will play a key role for the team in Russia

“I like the defenders we have at the moment. It’s a combination of young, versatile, strong and experienced players,” Eguaveon said.

“Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun and Elderson are good defenders who will do well for us in Russia.

“I like the fact that we also have the younger ones. Aina, Tyronne and Idowu have strong football background and are also playing regularly at their clubs.

“They will play a big role in whatever we are going to achieve in Russia and I don’t envy Rohr at this moment because he sure has a difficult task in picking may be seven that will be in the final squad.”