Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has called on Chelsea to keep faith with under-fire manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian, who led the Blues to the Premier League title in his debut season in England, has had a difficult second campaign which looks likely to end with the club failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues could yet win the FA Cup – they face Southampton in the semifinals this weekend – but Essien, who spent nine years on the books at Stamford Bridge, believes they should keep Conte regardless.

“They had a fantastic season last year winning the Premier League,” the 35-year-old said.

“This year for whatever reason they are not doing quite well. I mean it’s one of those things in football, you go up and down.

“They still have good players, a great manager to still lead the team.

“We’re all hoping they can finish the season very well.”