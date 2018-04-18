Getty Images

Joey Barton has been appointed as head coach of Fleetwood Town and will take charge of the club when his ban from football ends on June 2.

The 35-year-old was banned by the FA last year after being found guilty of breaching betting rules.

Barton’s role at Fleetwood will be his first as a coach and follows a playing career in which he represented Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley, among other clubs.

