Joey Barton has been appointed as head coach of Fleetwood Town and will take charge of the club when his ban from football ends on June 2.
The 35-year-old was banned by the FA last year after being found guilty of breaching betting rules.
Barton’s role at Fleetwood will be his first as a coach and follows a playing career in which he represented Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley, among other clubs.
