Antonio Conte dismissed suggestions of a rift with Antonio Rudiger and insisted the Germany international remains in contention to play for Chelsea until the end of the season.

Rudiger was a surprise omission from Conte’s matchday squad in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Southampton, with the Italian afterwards stating that Rudiger’s omission was a “tactical decision” and declining to explain further.

This week, Rudiger admitted that he was “probably” dropped for criticising Chelsea’s tactical approach in a TV interview following a 1-1 home draw with West Ham United earlier this month, but Conte clarified that he has no problem with his defender.

“I don’t think he said anything wrong,” Conte said. “It was a tactical decision. Maybe [against Burnley] another player starts on the bench and I have the opportunity to makes changes. If I see a change I will.”

Asked if Rudiger will continue to be given first-team opportunities in Chelsea’s remaining matches this season, Conte replied: “Why not?”