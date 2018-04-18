UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has expressed concern over the decision to employ the video replay system (VAR) at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also said the technology still needed more testing before it can be considered for use in the Champions League.

World football governing body, FIFA voted in March to deploy VAR at the June-July tournament in Russia.

It was only two weeks after its use was approved by IFAB, the organisation responsible for rule changes in the sport.

“I have some fear for the World Cup, where we will have referees who have never officiated with the VAR,” Ceferin told Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview.

“I hope there are no scandals or problems,”