Plateau United goalkeeper Okiemute Odah is disappointed to see the team exit the CAF Confederation Cup but has backed the side to bounce back from the defeat and make a return next year.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions were thrashed 4-0 by USM Alger in the play-off round, second leg clash at the Stade 5 Juillet on Tuesday, crashing out of the competition 5-2 on aggregate.

The defeat cost them a place in the group stages and the chance to earn more money from the competition.

Though still reeling with pains from their elimination from the competition, the former Warri Wolves and Lobi Stars goalkeeper also believes the team have learnt vital lessons which will be useful in future.

“To lose by that big margin is not easy to comprehend. We are all disappointed with the outcome of the game,” Odah said.

“We paid dearly for not converting our chances in the first leg. They are in the group stages because they scored enough goals at home.

“It’s has been a tough but remarkable experience for us which I believe will serve us well in future.

”Now, we have to pick ourselves up and go all out to win the league or may be the Federation Cup. I believe we will play in the continent next year.”