Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli is considering naming Carlos Tevez in his preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to FOX Sports Argentina.

Argentina are in the same World Cup group with Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia.

Sampaoli’s first choice striker Sergio Aguero underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Tuesday and has been ruled out for a month, according to reports.

The former Chile coach had recently cast doubt on the chances of Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, leaving Gonzalo Higuian and Lautaro Martinez as his only options at the moment.

“Sampaoli is considering giving Carlos Tevez a recall for Argentina. While he was not on the rumored list of 35 players, he could be named in the preliminary list come May,” the report claimed.

Sampaoli is expected to announce his preliminary list of 35 players on May 14th.

Tevez, 34, played in two World Cup qualification games (against Paraguay and Ecuador) and is now back in Argentina with Boca Juniors, after an unfruitful spell with Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

He has scored 13 goals in 76 games for his country.