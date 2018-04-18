Striker Uche Nwofor and midfielder Ugonna Uzochukwu have rejoined Enugu Rangers after various spells abroad.

A top source said: “Uzochukkwu for one has signed a short loan deal with Rangers, possibly by June he could be on his way out again.”

Defensive midfielder Uzochukwu captained ‘The Flying Antelopes’ before he moved to Chippa United in South Africa.

He also played in Morocco.

Former Nigeria U20 international Nwofor quit Rangers in 2011 to move to Europe, where he played for various clubs including VVV Venlo and Heerenveen in Holland and Boavista in Portugal.