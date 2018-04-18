MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has said his team will go for broke today at Djoliba of Mali so as to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Lagos club fell 1-0 to the Malians when both teams clashed in the Confederation Cup playoffs first leg.

Ilechukwu said: “We are a goal down, but let me assure you it is far from over.

“We would have to take a risk in the second leg to try and secure a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.”

He added: “Djoliba have a great team who are well drilled and disciplined with several quality players in key areas, but I believe that if my players play to instructions in the second leg, we’d nullify their strength and come away with a positive result.”

MFM will be without several players like Jesse Akila and goalkeeper Ospino Egbe, who have been released after their contracts could not be renewed, while star forward Sikiru Olatubosun was not registered for the competition.

“The players with us in Bamako are the best legs available and that was why we fought very hard to keep them,” said the coach.

“Their respective qualities would shine through and people would understand why we made a decision to retain these ones.”

Goalkeeper Abayomi Folarin will man the posts for the Nigerian flag bearers.

“Ospino was also released, so definitely Folarin would start against Djoliba and we are banking on his experience from the game in Algeria and also his desire to prove a point that he has quality to play at this level following his less than impressive debut on the continent,” Ilechukwu disclosed.