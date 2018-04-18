Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said he will be back in action for Enyimba against Wikki Tourists in Jos on Sunday after an injury scare.

Ezenwa, who is expected to be at the World Cup in Russia in June, was injured in a rescheduled NPFL clash at Kwara United last week.

“I will be back for our match against Wikki on Sunday in Jos,” the shot stopper disclosed.

He was previously sidelined by a knee injury he suffered in a CHAN semi-final against Sudan in February.

He returned to action last month.