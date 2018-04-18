A Plateau United player has said they have themselves to blame for pouring into attack without covering their defence and that way shipped in four unreplied goals at USM Alger of Algeria.

The NPFL champions will as a result not feature in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they lost 5-2 on aggregate to the Algerians.

A player of Plateau United, who featured for the entire duration in the second leg CAF Confederations Cup game which the Nigeria champions lost 4-0 to USM Alger Tuesday night, said: “We lost with such wide margin because we were just attacking anyhow without covering well in the midfield and defence

“They scored all the four goals from corner kicks which was as result of their counter attack.

“I think our goalkeeper saved three goal-bound efforts to corner and they scored from those corners.

“I am not saying we should have played a defensive game, but not to attack the way we did and forget to defend.”