Anthony Okpotu and Sikiru Olatunbosun have rejoined their respective NPFL clubs after trials in Europe.

Last season’s hotshot Okpotu tried out with Brondby IF of Denmark for a week after he was scouted at the CHAN in Morocco.

He is now in line for league leaders Lobi Stars next game against Kano Pillars.

Olatunbosun was at Swiss club FC Zurich and has now rejoined MFM FC, club officials have informed SCORENigeria

MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu confirmed that the left winger was back with the team after trials in Switzerland and was not one of the players released by the Lagos club.

It is understood the Nigeria ‘B’ international will be registered for the CAF Confederation Cup should MFM FC advance to the group stage of the competition after he was not initially registered for the Champions League last year.

Former MFM star Stephen Odey is on the books of FC Zurich.