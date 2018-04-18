Olanrewaju Kayode has revealed his No 1 priority now is to keep on scoring goals for new club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kayode is on loan till the end of the season at Shakhtar from Manchester City.

He has scored a goal in two appearances since he joined the Ukrainian giants in January and he insisted that doing well for them remains his top priority now as every other thing will follow.

“I am focusing more on my club now,” he said.

“I am working hard to get goals and help my team win the league title.

“I also want to keep fit till the end of the season. Every other thing will follow.”

Shakhtar Donetsk lead the championship playoffs ahead of Dynamo Kiev.