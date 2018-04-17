Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is recovering from minor surgery on his knee but said on Tuesday that he is “motivated” to get back on the pitch soon.

Aguero missed Saturday’s win at Tottenham after suffering an injury setback but manager Pep Guardiola said last week he remained hopeful the 29-year-old would be available for the “last games” of the season.

The Argentine international tweeted on Tuesday: “Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee. Fully motivated to get back soon to the field.”

An arthroscopy is a type of keyhole surgery used to diagnose and treat problems with joints.

Aguero has not started a match since the 1-0 win against Chelsea on March 4 and has made just two substitute appearances since then — against Manchester United and Liverpool.

City have wrapped up the Premier League title with five games remaining but Aguero is targeting full fitness in time for the World Cup in Russia, which starts in June.