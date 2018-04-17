Ex-Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson is facing jail after he admitted drink-driving.

The 30-year-old was on his way to meet colleagues at Sunderland’s training ground when he smashed into parked cars on Dovedale Road on 17 March.

The former Manchester United player, from Hale, Cheshire, admitted drink-driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The case was adjourned until 25 May. Sunderland have cancelled his contract.

The court heard a number of “aggravating factors”, including a previous drink-driving conviction, meant a custodial sentence must be considered.

The Republic of Ireland footballer was three times over the drink-drive limit when he knocked a taxi’s wing mirror off, before carrying on and crashing his Mercedes 4×4 into parked cars on St Patrick’s Day, the court heard.

Rebecca Laverick, prosecuting, said an initial roadside breath test recorded 105 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

When he was formally tested again at the police station he was found to have 95mg of alcohol per 100ml and he was charged using that lower figure.

Mrs Laverick said: “The defendant was spoken to at the roadside, police officers established he was under the influence.

“He said he had had two drinks the night before. That didn’t coincide with the manner he was presenting in, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.”

Mrs Laverick said Gibson had a previous conviction for drink-driving and driving without due care and attention in September 2015.