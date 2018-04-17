The transfer window in the NPFL has reopened with champions Plateau United and Kano Pillars already snapping up new players.

The registration of new signings opened on Monday and it will run for a month.

Chairman of club owners Isaac Danladi said clubs are now expected to fortify their ranks ahead of the second round of the championship.

“It is good that registration of new players has begun. It is a way for teams to compliment what they have on ground ahead of this interesting NPFL season,” he said.

“Even if you have followed the league closely, you cannot predict who will win it and who will drop to the second-tier league because the gap between clubs is so close that a victory can push you to the top, while two consecutive defeats can bring you to the relegation zone, that makes the league to be interesting.”

Already Nigeria U20 forward Jesse Akila has pitched tent with Plateau United from MFM FC, Kalu Orji and Ikenna Hilary have signed for Kano Pillars, while former FC Ifeanyiuba star Jimoh oni is now in the payroll of Abia Warriors.