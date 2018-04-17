Kano Pillars have announced the sudden demise of their secretary, Zakari Akilu Bichi.

Bichi died Tuesday morning at the Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The funeral and burial rites for the late Bichi which is expected to be performed according to muslim injunction is currently going on at his family residence in Bichi Town, Kano State.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of our club secretary, Zakari Akilu Bichi. He died this morning at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano. Funeral prayer and burial will be at his family residence in Bichi Town, Kano State by 10:30am,” the four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions wrote on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the management of El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri have commiserated with their Kano Pillars counterpart on the death of the club secretary.

Chairman of the Maiduguri club, Zanna Mala Kakje, said that the death of the secretary was a big shock to him and the football family in Borno State.

“On behalf of the management of Elkanemi warriors, football stockholders of Borno state, the FA condole with Kano Pillars. May his soul rest in peace.”