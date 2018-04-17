Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso’s apparent stamp on Southampton striker Shane Long is under FA investigation, Sky Sports reports.

Saints manager Mark Hughes accused Alonso of almost breaking Long’s leg in the challenge, which happened when Chelsea were 1-0 down.

Referee Mike Dean did not book Alonso for the incident, which happened directly in front of fourth official Roger East.

Chelsea came from behind to win 3-2, leaving Southampton five points off safety in the Premier League.

Hughes urged the FA to look at it retrospectively.