Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is looking forward to donning the green and white jersey of the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Leicester City star played a pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ qualification for the global soccer fiesta ahead of African giants Cameroon and Algeria, which will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance.

Ndidi, is among the young guns which includes the likes of Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, his Leicester City teammate Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and a host of others who will be hoping to make great impact in the Super Eagles team in Russia appearance.

“I can’t explain how proud I am. Every player wants to pull on the shirt for their country, so many people look for this opportunity – the entire population in Nigeria would love to be able to do this,” Ndidi stated in an interview with Joe. co.uk.

“I can’t believe I will be at the World Cup for my nation. It’s amazing. I haven’t really had the chance to think about it much, I believe when we get to Russia is when it will really sink in.

“And it’s not just about going to participate, it’s not about being happy just that we are part of the World Cup. I feel we can do more.”

Gernot Rohr’s men will play in Group D along with two-time world champions Argentina, 1998 semi-finalists Croatia and debutants Iceland.

Super Eagles’ first Group D game is against Croatia on June 16 at the Kallingrad Stadium. They will then take on Iceland on June 22 in Volgograd before the clash with the Albiceleste of Argentina on June 26 in Saint Petersburg.