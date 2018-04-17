Monaco’s official supporters’ club has urged fans who attended Sunday’s 7-1 thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain to reject the club’s offer to reimburse the cost of their trip.

PSG sealed the Ligue 1 title with the huge win at Parc des Princes, and Monaco said they would refund fans who had made the near 2,000-kilometre return journey to the French capital.

The thrashing leaves deposed champions Monaco four points ahead of Lyon and Marseille in second place, which brings qualification for the group stages of the Champions League, with five games left.

And the Club des Supporters de Monaco accused Leonardo Jardim’s players of performing better for their countries than their club, saying that if fans turned down the refund it would show they had been there for the love of the club.

“Yesterday evening, like two years ago in Lyon, our players took themselves for tennis players. That’s intolerable in our eyes,” a post on the club’s official Facebook account said.

“It’s difficult to accept and totally incomprehensible to see that you can play flamboyantly for your national team and then be transparent with AS Monaco, all the while declaring loud and clear your desire to leave.

“Of course, we understand that you might not perform in one game (remember Brazil at the World Cup and PSG in Barcelona). That’s why we thank the two or three players who came to apologise yesterday evening. There are five matches left which must allow us to keep second place.

“We demand five wins and we remind you that wearing the shirt is an honour and not a chore or a springboard.

“We would like to thank [Monaco vice-president] Mr Vadim Vasilyev (who has helped us a lot since arriving at the club) for his gesture towards the supporters, but we suggest our members do not ask to be reimbursed because, unlike some of our players, we are and will always be there simply for the love of the shirt.”