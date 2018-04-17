Go Round head coach Ngozi Elechi is optimistic that the team will not be relegated at the end of the season.

The club has struggled in its debut campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Elechi’s side is currently placed 18th on the log with 18 points from 15 matches.

Niger Tornadoes were held by Go Round to a 1-1 stalemate at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Elechi stated that they will ensure that the team retains its status in the top flight.

“Yes, Go Round will survive because I have seen the quality in the boys,” he said.

“And after this game and in playing our next fixture against Kwara United,” the Go Round gaffer continued.

“We are going to make some changes because we have some new players that we are going to field to reinforce the squad ahead of the second round.”

Go Round will face off with Kwara United on Sunday.