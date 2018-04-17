Dele Alli thinks exciting times are around the corner for Tottenham, claiming Mauricio Pochettino has the club improving every year.

Spurs, who sit above both Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League, are closing in on a top-four finish and have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United to look forward in the coming weeks.

A win over Brighton on Tuesday, would see Tottenham finish above Arsenal for a second successive season and move them 10 points clear of Chelsea, and Alli says Spurs are heading in the right direction.

“We’ve been playing well this season, we’ve been in great form,” he told Sky Sports.

“You can see the direction the club is going in. We’re definitely heading in the right direction at the minute and we are improving every year.

“We’ve got a great manager and a great young team that are hungry for success so it’s exciting times for Tottenham.”

Spurs were beaten 3-1 by Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley on Saturday, with Manchester United’s defeat at home to West Brom the following day confirming City’s title.

Pochettino’s side are currently 20 points behind City but Alli thinks they can improve and challenge for the title next season.

“I hope we are not too far off,” the England international said.

“We’ve got a great team here and we’ve got an unbelievable manager. We’re definitely heading in the right direction.

“It’s not up to me what we need to do to make the next step but as players all we can do is work hard every day, make sure we’re ready and give our all for the team.”

“I think you can see the way we are playing, we are playing well and playing great football,” he added. “Mentally we are strong, physically we are strong and the manager has got us all working together

“I think you can see from where the club is going we are heading in the right direction and we’ve got to make sure it keeps going like that.

“We don’t want to stand still and say this is our level. We’ve got to keep trying to achieve more, do better and improve every season. I think we’re doing that so far.”